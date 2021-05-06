Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Lite 5G tablet leaked

We have heard a number of rumors about the new Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Lite 5Gn tablet and now a press render for the device has been leaked.

The renders above and below appear to be an official press render for the tablet and it shows a pink version of the device with a Stylus and a Book Cover case.

The device will apparently be available in a choice of five different colors, pink, blue, white or grey, black and a light green color.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Lite is rumored to come in a choice of two different sizes, 11 inch and 12.4 inches,it is also rumored to come with a Snapdragon 750G processor and 4GB of RAM.

As soon as we get some more details about this new Android tablet from Samsung, we will let you guys know.

Source Evan Blass, GSM Arena

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals