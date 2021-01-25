Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 and S7+ One UI 3.0 update rolling out in more countries

Last week be heard that the Android 11 One UI 3.0 software update had started to roll out in South Korea for the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 and Galaxy Tab S7+.

Now Samsung has revealed more information on the One UI 3.0 software update for the Galaxy Tab S7 tablets and it is starting to roll out in more countries.

Samsung’s latest tablet devices, Galaxy Tab S7 and Tab S7+, are packed with a versatile range of productivity and connectivity features to help users connect and get more done on their own terms.

With the latest One UI 3 software update, announced at the recent Galaxy Unpacked 2021 event, Galaxy Tab S7 and S7+ users can do even more with their tablets and enhance their connected experiences with the newly-launched Galaxy S21 series and Galaxy Buds Pro1.

You can find out more information about the Android 11 software update for the Galaxy Tab S7 and S7+ tablets over at Samsung’s website at the link below.

Source Samsung

