Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite gets official in Indonesia

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite has finally been made official, Samsung have announced the tablet in Indonesia.

We previously saw the device listed on a UK retailers website, Samsung has not revealed when their new tablet will launch in the US, Europe and the UK.

The device comes with a 10.4 inch display with a resolution of 2,000 x 1,200 pixels and it is powered by an Exynos 9611 mobile processor.

The tablet features 4GB of RAM, 64GB of storage and a microSD card slot which will take up to a 1TB card, there is also a 7040 mAh battery. The tablet comes with an 8 megapixel camera on the back and a 5 megapixel camera on the front.

We previously heard that the new Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite would retail for £339 in the UK, as soon as we get details on the exact release date, we will let you guys know.

Source Sammobile

