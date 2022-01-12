Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 tablet lands in India

The Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 tablet was launched back in December and now Samsung is expanding the tablet to India.

The Galaxy Tab A8 tablet will retail for INR 17,999 in India which is about $245 at the current exchange rate.

As a reminder, the device comes with a Unisoc Tiger T618 mobile processor and it comes with various RAM and storage options which include 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage, and 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, it also comes with a microSD card slot.

The tablet also comes with a 10.5 inch LCD display that features a WUXGA resolution of 1920 x 1200 pixels. Other specifications on this Android tablet include a front-facing 5-megapixel camera for taking selfies and making video calls. On the back of the device, there is an 8-megapixel camera for photos and videos. The tablet also comes with a 7040 mAh battery and it also comes with 15W fast charging.

Samsung will start selling their Galaxy Tab A8 in India from the 17th of January 2022 and it will apparently be available with some rebates worth INR 2,000. Samsung will also offer the device with one of their book cover accessories included in the purchase price.

Source GSM Arena

