Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite spotted at TENAA

It looks like the new Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite tablet could be launching soon, the tablet recently appeared at TENAA.

TENAA is China’s equivalent of the FCC and the tablet was listed with a 5100 mAh battery and Android 11, it is also expected to come with Samsung’s One UI 3.0.

The tablet will be a more affordable version of the Galaxy Tab A7 and this new device is rumored to feature an 8.7 inch display.

The tablet will be powered by a MediaTek Helio P22 mobile processor and it will also come with 3GB of RAM, there are expected to be a choice of storage options on the device.

Those are the only specifications we know about the tablet so far, as soon as we get some more details about the device, we will let you guys know.

Source Mysmartprice

