Samsung Galaxy SmartTag2 gets official

The new Lost Mode on Galaxy SmartTag2 lets users add their contact info, making it easy for finders to scan the tag and get in touch. It’s a handy way to keep your pet’s contact details accessible. The feature is compatible with any NFC-enabled mobile device with a web browser.

Additionally, the updated Compass View on Galaxy SmartTag2 offers directional arrows to indicate the tag’s location relative to the user. This is available on UWB-supported Galaxy phones like the Galaxy S23 Ultra.

“We are constantly looking at ways to make people’s lives more convenient through Samsung Galaxy’s industry-leading innovations,” said Jaeyeon Jung, Executive Vice President and Head of SmartThings, Device Platform Center at Samsung Electronics. “With the Galaxy SmartTag2, we set out to make sure Samsung Galaxy users can find their belongings in an easy and intuitive way. With an enhanced finding experience and a longer battery life, Galaxy SmartTag2 will provide users with greater peace of mind for longer and in more situations.”