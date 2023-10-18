Samsung Galaxy SmartTag2 launched in Korea

The new Samsung Galaxy SmartTag 2 was made official earlier this month and now Samsung is launching the device in its home country of Korea, the device will retail for 36,300 won which is about $27 at the current exchange rate.

Galaxy Smart Tag 2’ is equipped with NFC and has greatly enhanced usability by improving portability and convenience features.

First, it supports the new NFC-based ‘Lost Mode’. Users can enter their contact information and messages into the device, and acquirers can easily check the entered information through their smartphone.

Using the upgraded ‘Campus View’ mode, you can intuitively check the direction and distance of the product’s current location through arrows and numbers in ‘Smart Things Find’.

Pet care functions have also been strengthened. ‘Walking mode’ supports systematic health management of pets by recording and managing various activities such as route, time, distance measurement, meals, drinking water, and rest.

Galaxy Smart Tag 2′ is not only easy to carry with its compact design with a metal ring, but also can be safely used outdoors with its IP67 rating for water and dust resistance. The battery, which is more than twice that of its predecessor, maintains a lifespan of 500 days in normal mode and 700 days in power saving mode.

You can find out more details about the new Samsung Galaxy SmartTag 2 over at the Samsung website at the link below, it is also available in a pack of four tags for 129,800 won which is about $96.

Source Samsung



