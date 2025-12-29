Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra: The 2nm Powerhouse and 60W Charging Era

The smartphone landscape is shifting rapidly as we approach the first quarter of 2026. While our initial look at the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra highlighted the potential of 2nm silicon and a long-awaited bump in charging speeds, a wave of December 2025 regulatory filings and supply chain leaks has fundamentally changed the narrative. What was once thought to be a year of “refining” is now shaping up to be Samsung’s most aggressive hardware pivot in half a decade.

With a rumored February 25, 2026, Galaxy Unpacked event in San Francisco, the S26 Ultra is no longer just a rumor—it is a clear statement of intent. Here is the definitive 1,000-word follow-up on the latest leaked and confirmed details for Samsung’s next-generation flagship.

The Global Snapdragon Victory

The most significant development since our last report involves the “brain” of the device. While Samsung officially unveiled the Exynos 2600 as the world’s first 2nm smartphone chipset, recent FCC certification documents suggest a strategic shift for the Ultra model specifically.

Reliable leaks from industry insiders like Ice Universe and PhoneArena indicate that the Galaxy S26 Ultra will ship with the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 globally. This is a major departure from the traditional regional split (Snapdragon for US/China, Exynos for Europe/Asia). Samsung appears to be reserving the 2nm Exynos 2600 for the base S26 and S26+ models in certain markets, ensuring the Ultra remains a “zero-compromise” powerhouse for its most demanding users.

However, the Exynos 2600 isn’t without its own drama. Reports suggest it utilizes an external Shannon 5410 modem rather than an integrated one. While the move to 2nm offers a 39% CPU performance jump, the external modem could create efficiency challenges that Samsung is likely trying to avoid on its premium “Ultra” tier, further justifying the global push for Snapdragon.

Design: Erasing the “Note” Sharpness

For years, the Ultra has been defined by its sharp, 90-degree corners. Leaked CAD renders and One UI 8.5 source code illustrations now confirm that Samsung is finally listening to ergonomic complaints.

The S26 Ultra will feature noticeably rounded corners. It isn’t as curved as the base model, but the transition creates a significantly more comfortable grip. Furthermore, the device is expected to be thinner than ever at just 7.9mm, housed in a Grade 5 Titanium frame that is both lighter and more scratch-resistant than previous iterations.

Design Evolution



