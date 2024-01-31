Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Durability Tested (Video)

The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra steps up its game by introducing a titanium body. Titanium, renowned for its strength and lightness, is a material you’d typically find in high-end spacecraft and precise medical devices. Its usage in the S24 Ultra signals a significant leap in smartphone construction. While Samsung remains tight-lipped about the specific grade of titanium, it’s noteworthy that it differs from Apple’s iPhone 15, which boasts grade 5 titanium. This choice in material not only gives the S24 Ultra a premium feel but also ensures robustness. Now we get to find out how durable the handset is in a durability test from JerryRigEverything.

Your screen is often the first casualty in a smartphone mishap. The S24 Ultra addresses this vulnerability with its Corning Gorilla Armor Glass. This cutting-edge technology reduces screen glare by an impressive 75%, a stark contrast to older models like the Note 10 Plus. Not only does this enhance optical clarity, but it also significantly cuts down on reflectivity, allowing for a clearer, more comfortable viewing experience.

The durability of the S24 Ultra is further bolstered by its scratch-resistant Gorilla Armor Glass. Touted as Corning’s toughest yet, this glass withstands scratches like a champ. Scratch tests reveal that the glass begins to mark at level 7 on the Mohs scale of hardness, with more profound grooves appearing at level 8. This resilience means your phone can handle everyday wear and tear with grace.

Samsung has extended its protective measures to the 12-megapixel front camera and the ultra-thin earpiece, both shielded by the robust Gorilla Armor. This ensures that these delicate components are safeguarded against the rigors of daily use.

When it comes to hardness, the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra’s titanium body is a clear winner over the more commonly used aluminum in other phones. With a Mohs hardness of 6, as opposed to aluminum’s 3, the S24 Ultra offers enhanced resistance to dents and deformation.

