Samsung Galaxy S22 poses for the camera

The new Samsung Galaxy S22 range of smartphones is coming next year and now a photo has appeared online of the Galaxy S22.

We are expecting three handsets in the range, the Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+, and the Galaxy S22 Ultra, the handset pictured is the Galaxy S22. The handsets should come with the new Samsung Exynos processor and also the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor.

The photos show the rear of the new Samsung Galaxy S22 and we can see some design changes over the Galaxy S21. There are some changes to the camera modules and there will be three rear cameras on this handset.

Previous rumors have suggested that the new Galaxy S22 range of smartphones will launch in February and rumors have suggested a possible release date of the 18th of February. Samsung is rumored to hold a Samsung Unpacked event for the handsets on the 8th of February 2022.

We are also expecting a range of new devices from Samsung in January at CES, this should include the Galaxy S21 FE smartphone we have been hearing about for some time. Samsung is also expected to launch its new Galaxy Tab tablets at CES 2022 in January.

Source Myfixguide

