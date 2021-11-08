Samsung Galaxy S22 release date rumored for 18th February

We heard previously that the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE would be launching at CES in January, we now have some details on the release date of the Samsung Galaxy S22.

According to Jon Prosser, Samsung will, be making their Galaxy S22 range official on the 8th of February 2022.

He also revealed a possible release date for the new Galaxy S22, it will apparently go on sale from the 18th of February 2022, more details are below.

While Samsung is “investigating” my S22 Ultra leak… EXCLUSIVE 👀

Unpacked event for S21 FE

January 4, 2022

No pre-order period

Available January 11, 2022 Unpacked event for S22 lineup

February 8, 2022 @ 10:00am ET

Pre-orders begin same day (2/8)

Available February 18, 2022 🤫 pic.twitter.com/S9n9rAf1cs — Jon Prosser (@jon_prosser) November 6, 2021

We previously hears that Samsung has started production of their new Galaxy S22 range of smartphones ahead of next year’s launch.

We are expecting to see a number of different devices in the Samsung Galaxy S22 line up, the handsets will come with either the new Snapdragon 898 or the new Samsung Exynos 220, processors will vary by region.

The handset will also get a range of other updates, this will include new cameras and more RAM than the current lineup.

Source Jon Prosser

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals