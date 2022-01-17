Geeky Gadgets

Samsung Galaxy S22 design leaked

By

Samsung Galaxy S22

It looks like we have some possible renders of the new Samsung Galaxy S22 smartphone. Samsung is expected to hold a press conference in February to make its new smartphone range official.

Ishan Agarwal and 91 mobiles have shared some press renders of the new Samsung Galaxy S22+ and also some details about the device.

He also revealed that the Samsung Galaxy S22 will be available with the Samsung Exynos 2200 processor in a number of countries. Some countries will get this processor and some will get the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor.

The handsets will also come with a number of other upgrades over the current lineup, this will include improved cameras, more RAM, and a range of new features.

We are expecting Samsung to confirm when their Samsung Unpacked event for February will take place by the end of January and we are looking forward to finding out more details about Samsung’s new flagship smartphones.

Source Ishan Agarwal, 91 Mobiles

Filed Under: Android News, Mobile Phone News

