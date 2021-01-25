Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra vs Galaxy Note 20 Ultra (Video)

The Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra is Samsung’s top model smartphone and now we have a comparison of the Galaxy S21 Ultra vs Galaxy Note 20 Ultra.

The Galaxy S21 Ultra and Galaxy Note 20 Ultra are similar devices, in terms of display size and both support the Samsung S-Pen. There has been speculation that the Galaxy S21 Ultra will replace the Note series.

The video below from SuperSaf puts the two handsets side by side and we get to see the differences in the two devices.

The Galaxy S21 Ultra comes with the latest processor and also the latest cameras, it will be interesting to see if the Samsung decides to launch a Note 21 Ultra this year or whether the S21 Ultra will replace the handset.

Source & Image Credit: SuperSaf

