Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra to feature 4855 mAh battery

We have already heard details on the batteries on the new Galaxy S21 and S21 Plus and now we have details on the new Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra.

The handset has recently received 3C certification and it will come with a 4855 mAh battery, this is the largest battery out of the three devices.

We previously hear that the Galaxy S21 would have a 3880 mAh battery and the S21 Plus a 4,660 mAh, all three devices are expected to be offered with the new Qualcomm Snapdragon processor and the new Samsung Exynos processor.

Samsung launched its Galaxy S20 range of handsets in March of this year, we are expecting to see next years devices some time in March 2021. As soon as we get some more information about the 2021 Galaxy S21 range of devices, we will let you guys know.

Source Myfixguide

