Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G wins best smartphone award

Samsung has announced that their flagship Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G has won the best smartphone award at the Global Mobile Awards (GLOMO Awards) during Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2021.

The smartphone makers flagship handset was voted as the best smartphone of the last year, you can see more details below.

At the awards ceremony on June 30th, the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G was named ‘Best Smartphone’ of the past year. The smartphone, which features a professional grade camera system and bright Intelligent Display is the go-to choice for users who want to take gorgeous, detailed photos. It is also the first device of the S Series to support the S Pen, for advanced productivity from power users. With all these features packed into a sleek contour-cut design, the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G represents the very best of Samsung engineering.

The category judges said, “The best Android smartphone Samsung has ever made with a great range of features, stunning AMOLED display, best-in-class cameras and more – this phone delivers across the board and is a worthy winner of Best Smartphones in 2021.”

Samsung’s Galaxy S21 range of smartphones have been popular devices for the company and we are expecting to see their replacements in early 2022. You can find out more details about their latest awarad at the link below.

Source Samsung

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals