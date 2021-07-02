Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G used to record 8K video of tiger sharks (Video)

Samsung has teamed up with National Geographic to record 8K video of tiger sharks using the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G smartphone.

The 8K video was filmed using the Galaxy S21 off the island paradise of Fuvahmulah in the Maldives, also known as “Shark Island.”.

“We are excited to unveil yet another episode of an epic adventure with National Geographic Traveller India, shot using the Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G. At Samsung, we believe in innovations that enable our consumers to do more. Featuring a first-of-its-kind camera with a pro-grade 108MP lens and 8K video recording, the Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G changes the way you shoot. With the industry-first 8K Video Snap feature, photography enthusiasts now have the power to extract high-resolution stills from every second of an 8K video. The splendid marine beauty of Maldives’ Shark Island has been beautifully captured by Malaika on the Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G,” said Aditya Babbar, Senior Director and Head of Mobile Marketing, Samsung India.

“While filming underwater in the Maldives, I was surrounded by tiger sharks, Hawksbill turtles, schools of fish, and coral, and I was able to capture super-high-resolution video footage of these species almost effortlessly. The Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G’s 8K Video Snap allowed me to focus on filming sharks with the confidence that I would never miss an opportunity for a great set of images! As a National Geographic Explorer and filmmaker, I would say that my experience filming with the Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G has been beyond special,” said Malaika Vaz, National Geographic Explorer and wildlife filmmaker.

