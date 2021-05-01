Samsung Galaxy S21 teased ahead of Samsung Unpacked 2021

Samsung announced yesterday that Samsung Unpacked 2021 would take place on the 14th of January, we are expecting to see the new Samsung Galaxy S21 range of smartphones at the event.

Samsung has released a new teaser which you can see in the tweet below, the tweet hints at either 3D imagery or superzoom for the Galaxy S21.

You’re going to want all the details. Galaxy Unpacked on January 14, 2021.

Visit https://t.co/D6nxwskptt to watch #SamsungUnpacked pic.twitter.com/MdQ5YCYBAZ — Samsung Mobile (@SamsungMobile) January 4, 2021

Samsung will announced three new smartphones at the event, the Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21 Plus and the Galaxy S21 Ultra, we are also expecting to see the new Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro at the event.

Source Sammobile

Image Credit: Voice

