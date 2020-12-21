Samsung Galaxy S21 shown off in four colors

Evan Blass has released some high resolution images of the new Samsung Galaxy S21 smartphone and it looks like this model will come in a choice of four colors.

The device can be seen in pink, purple, white and black in the press shot below and we get a good look at it from every angle.

Samsung are expected to launch their new Galaxy S21 range of smartphones in either January of February next year.

There will be three handsets in the range, the Galaxy S21, Galaxy S1 Plus and the Galaxy S21 Ultra, we will have more details about the handsets closed to launch.

Source Voice

