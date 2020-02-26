Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra software update improves the camera

The Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra comes with some impressive cameras, the main camera on the handset has a massive 108 megapixels.

Samsung has now released a software updated which is designed to improve the camera quality on the handset.

The software update for the handset comes with the firmware version G988NKSU1ATBR and it is around 418MB in size.

The update also includes Google’s security patch for their Android OS for the month of March 2020, the update has been released in South Korea so far and it should also start rolling out to more countries soon.

Included in the update is improved camera quality, there is also an update for the auto flash to produce better results and more. You can check to see if the update is available for your handset from the settings menu on your device, if you receive the update, leave a comment below and lets us know.

Source Tizen Help

