Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra may come with a stainless steel frame

The Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra will be unveiled along with the other Galaxy S20 handsets next month, now it would appear that we may have some more details about the device.

According to a recent report the new S20 Ultra will come with a stainless steel frame, this is something that Samsung has instended to use on the Galaxy Note 10 but ended up using aluminum.

Apparently this years high end Galaxy S20 device will feature a stainless steel frame which could make the handset stronger and more durable than previous models, the news comes from max Weinbach who posted the details on Twitter.

Galaxy S20 Ultra. Stainless Steel. — Max Weinbach (@MaxWinebach) January 22, 2020

Samsung will be making their Galaxy S20 range of handset official at a Samsung Unpacked event on the 11th of February, we are looking forward to finding out more details about their 2020 flagship Android devices.

Source Sammobile

