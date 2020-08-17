Samsung Galaxy S20 Tactical Edition now available in the USA

The Samsung Galaxy S20 Tactical Edition was made official a couple of months ago and now the handset has gone on sale in the USA.

The devices is designed to be used by the Federal Government and also the Department of Defense in the US.

Samsung Electronics America announced today that the Samsung Galaxy S20 Tactical Edition (TE) is now available through select channel partners, including PAR Government, Viasat, Black Diamond Advanced Technology (BDATech) and goTenna. Designed to address the unique needs of operators in Department of Defense (DoD) and throughout the federal government, the Galaxy S20 TE couples a proven hardware platform with an open and secure Android operating system to enable a broad range of tactical partners.

You can find out more information about the new Samsung Galaxy S20 Tactical Edition over at Samsung at the link below.

Source Samsung, Sammobile

