Samsung Galaxy S20 goes on general sale in the UK

The Samsung Galaxy S20 has gone on general sale in the UK from today, the handset is available to buy from Samsung’s retail store and website and a range of retailers and mobile carriers in the UK.

There are four handsets available, the Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20 5G, S20+ and the Galaxy S20 Ultra

Conor Pierce, Corporate Vice President for Samsung Electronics UK and Ireland, commented: “We’ve listened to our customers, and know how important the camera is to them. With the S20 range, we have again delivered against this, showcasing the future of photography in the palm of your hand for those who love to capture and share the world around them”.



“For Samsung, 2020 marks a new decade for the Galaxy range. This year we continue our focus on 5G, which is enabled across the entire S20 range. We’re also giving our customers more choice, with three devices – S20, S20+ 5G and the ground breaking S20 Ultra 5G. For existing Galaxy customers and those looking to switch to a smartphone with the very latest revolutionary camera and 5G technology, there has never been a better time to trade-in and upgrade. We can’t wait to hear our customer’s feedback.”

You can find out more details about the new range of Samsung Galaxy S20 smartphones over at Samsung at the link below.

Source Samsung

