Samsung Galaxy S20 gets reviewed (Video)

We have already seen a review video of the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra and now it is the turn of the Galaxy S20.

The Galaxy S20 is the cheapest of Samsung’s new flagship smartphones it retails for $999 and we get to have a good look at the device and some of its features in a new video from Marques Brownlee.

As we can see from the video the handset comes with some high end specifications and a range of great features.

There are three models in the range, the Galaxy S20 which is featured in the video, the Galaxy S20+ and the top model, the S20 Ultra 5G which retails for $1,400.

Source & Image Credit: Marques Brownlee

