Samsung Galaxy S20 FE to come with three years of Android updates

The new Samsung Galaxy S20 FE or Fan Edition smartphone was made official yesterday, it is designed to be more affordable than the Galaxy S20.

Samsung has now confirmed that the handset will be eligible for at least three years of Android updates from launch.

Technology is always evolving, so Galaxy users get three generations of Android operating system (OS) upgrades that keep the Galaxy S20 FE updated with the latest security protection and features Samsung has to offer.

This is good news as it will ensure that the handset gets the latest versions of Android for at least three years from launch.

The new Galaxy S20 FE is now available to buy , there are 4G versions and 5G versions and prices start at £600 for the 4G model and £700 for the 5G model.

