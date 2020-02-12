Samsung Galaxy S20 available to pre-order at Vodafone

The new Samsung Galaxy S20 range of smartphones are now available to pre-order at Vodafone and prices for the handsets start at £60 a month with a £29 up front payment.

If you pre-order the Samsung Galaxy S20+ 5G or the S20 Ultra 5G before the 8th of March you will get a free pair of Samsung Galaxy Buds+

Pre-order the S20+ 5G or S20 Ultra 5G before 8th March and claim a free pair of Samsung Galaxy Buds+ worth£159. Customers who trade in their old Samsung Galaxy (S8 and above) or Samsung Note (Note 8 and above) can get £15 off each month for the duration of your contract (£360 in total). What’s more, customers can pre-order the S20 5G for the same price as the S20 (4G) and gain access to Vodafone’s faster, more reliable and responsive 5G service.

Here are some of the offers:

Samsung Galaxy S20 (4G) – for £60 per month (plus £29 upfront cost)

per month (plus upfront cost) Samsung Galaxy S20 5G – for £60 per month (plus £29 upfront cost)

per month (plus upfront cost) Samsung Galaxy S20+ 5G – for £68 per month (plus £29 upfront cost)

per month (plus upfront cost) Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G – for £78 per month (plus £29 upfront cost)

You can find out more information about the new range of Galaxy S20 smartphones and the contracts available at the link below.

Source Vodafone

