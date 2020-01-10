Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite to cost INR 40,000 in India

We recently found out the price of the Galaxy Note 10 Lite in India and now we have some information on the Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite.

The Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite will apparently retail for INR 40,000 when it goes on sale in India, this is about $564 at the current exchange rate.

“For 10 years the Galaxy S and Galaxy Note devices have been successful across the world. These devices represent our continuous effort to deliver industry leading innovations, from performance and power to intelligence and services,” said DJ Koh, President and CEO of IT & Mobile Communications Division, Samsung Electronics. “The Galaxy S10 Lite and Galaxy Note10 Lite will introduce the key premium features for those who want to experience the best of Samsung Galaxy.”

The handset will apparently be sold through Flipkart and other retailers, the device is now listed as coming soon on Flipkart.

