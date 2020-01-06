Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite and S10 Lite headed to India soon

Samsung recently launched new more affordable versions of its flagship smartphones, the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite and the Galaxy S10 Lite.

These new smartphones come with some slightly different specifications to the existing devices, you can see the full specs below. It looks like they should be launching in India some time soon.

Here are the specifications.

Galaxy S10 Lite Galaxy Note10 Lite Display 6.7-inch Full HD+Super AMOLED Plus Infinity-O Display,2400×1080 (394ppi) HDR10+ Certified 6.7-inch Full HD+Super AMOLED Infinity-O Display,2400×1080 (394ppi) Camera Rear: Triple Camera– Macro: 5MP F2.4– Wide-angle: 48MP Super Steady OIS AF F2.0 – Ultra Wide: 12MP F2.2 Front: 32MP F2.2 Rear: Triple Camera– Ultra Wide: 12MP F2.2– Wide-angle: 12MP 2PD AF F1.7 OIS – Telephoto: 12MP F2.4 OIS Front: 32MP F2.2 Body 72.8 x 159.4 x 8.1mm, 186g 76.1 x 163.7 x 8.6mm, 198g AP 7nm 64-bit Octa-core processor (Max. 2.8 GHz + 2.4 GHz + 1.7 GHz) 10nm 64-bit Octa-core processor (Quad 2.7GHz + Quad 1.7GHz) Memory 8GB RAM with 128GB internal storage 6GB RAM with 128GB internal storage SIM Card Dual SIM (Hybrid): one Nano SIM and one Nano SIM or one MicroSD slot (up to 1TB) Dual SIM (Hybrid): one Nano SIM and one Nano SIM or one MicroSD slot (up to 1TB) Battery 4500mAh (typical) 4,500mAh(typical) OS Android 10.0 Network LTE 2×2 MIMO, Up to 3CA, LTE Cat.11 2×2 MIMO, Up to 3CA, LTE Cat.11

As soon as we get some details on the exact launch date of the Galaxy Note 10 Lite and Galaxy S10 Lite in India, we will let you guys know.

Source Gizmochina

