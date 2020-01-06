Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite and Galaxy Note 10 Lite get official

We have been hearing lots of rumors about the new Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite and the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite, both handsets are now official.

These two handsets are designed to be more affordable versions of Samsung’s flagships, they do come with some of the specifications of the high end handsets.

“For 10 years the Galaxy S and Galaxy Note devices have been successful across the world. These devices represent our continuous effort to deliver industry leading innovations, from performance and power to intelligence and services,” said DJ Koh, President and CEO of IT & Mobile Communications Division, Samsung Electronics. “The Galaxy S10 Lite and Galaxy Note10 Lite will introduce the key premium features for those who want to experience the best of Samsung Galaxy.”

Here are the key specifications on both devices:

Galaxy S10 Lite Galaxy Note10 Lite Display[2] 6.7-inch Full HD+Super AMOLED Plus Infinity-O Display, 2400×1080 (394ppi) HDR10+ Certified 6.7-inch Full HD+Super AMOLED Infinity-O Display, 2400×1080 (394ppi) Camera Rear: Triple Camera– Macro: 5MP F2.4 – Wide-angle: 48MP Super Steady OIS AF F2.0 – Ultra Wide: 12MP F2.2 Front: 32MP F2.2 Rear: Triple Camera– Ultra Wide: 12MP F2.2 – Wide-angle: 12MP 2PD AF F1.7 OIS – Telephoto: 12MP F2.4 OIS Front: 32MP F2.2 Body 72.8 x 159.4 x 8.1mm, 186g 76.1 x 163.7 x 8.6mm, 198g AP 7nm 64-bit Octa-core processor (Max. 2.8 GHz + 2.4 GHz + 1.7 GHz) 10nm 64-bit Octa-core processor (Quad 2.7GHz + Quad 1.7GHz) Memory 8GB RAM with 128GB internal storage 6GB RAM with 128GB internal storage SIM Card Dual SIM (Hybrid): one Nano SIM and one Nano SIM or one MicroSD slot (up to 1TB) Dual SIM (Hybrid): one Nano SIM and one Nano SIM or one MicroSD slot (up to 1TB) Battery 4500mAh (typical) 4,500mAh(typical) OS Android 10.0 Network LTE 2×2 MIMO, Up to 3CA, LTE Cat.11 2×2 MIMO, Up to 3CA, LTE Cat.11

You can find out more information about the new Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite and the Galaxy Note 10 Lite over at Samsung at the link below.

Source Samsung

