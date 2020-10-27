Samsung Galaxy Note 20 One UI 3.0 beta lands in the US

Samsung recently released a new One UI 3.0 beta for their Galaxy S20 range of handsets in the US and now they are releasing the new beta for their Galaxy Nolte 20 devices.

The One UI 3.0 beta brings the Android 11 software to Samsung’s Galaxy range of devices and it is now available for members of Samsung’s beta testing program for both the S20 and Note in the US.

The public beta of the new One UI 3.0 is available for the Note 20 and the Note 20 Ultra handsets for both the unlocked models and for mobile carriers Sprint and T-Mobile.

As yet there are no details on when Samsung will be releasing the Android 11 and One UI 3.0 software update to the Note 20 range of handsets and the Galaxy S20 range, as soon as we get some more information, we will let you guys know.

Source Sammobile

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals