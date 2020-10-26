Samsung Galaxy S20 gets new One UI 3.0 beta

Samsung has released a new One UI 3.0 beta for its Samsung Galaxy S20 smartphone in the US, the software comes with the firmware number G98xU1UEU1ZTJG.

This new beta is available to members of Samsung’s beta program and it comes with some bug fixes, performance improvements and more.

The latest One UI 3.0 beta for the Galaxy S20 range of smartphones is around 576MB in size and it includes Google’s Android 11 OS.

As yet there are no details on when Samsung will be releasing their One UI 3.0 software to everyone, as soon as we get some more information, we will let you guys know.

Source Sammobile

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals