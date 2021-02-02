Samsung Galaxy M62 received NBTC certification

The last thing we heard about the new Samsung Galaxy M62 smartphone was that it would come with a 7000 mAh battery, now we have some more details about the handset.

The device recently received NBTC certification, the handset was listed with the model number SM-M625F/DS.

The handset will apparently come with a Samsung Exynos 9825 processor and will come with 6GB of RAM, it is also expected to come with a range of storage options up to 256GB of storage.

As yet there are no details on when the new Samsung Galaxy M62 smartphone will launch, as soon as we get some more details we will let you guys know.

Source GSM Arena

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals