Samsung Galaxy M51 appears at Bluetooth SIG

We have been hearing rumors about the new Samsung Galaxy M51 smartphone for a whole and now the handset has received its Bluetooth certification.

This suggests that the device could be launching some time soon, the handset is rumored to launch some time in September.

The device is listed with the model number SM-M515F-DSN and it previously appeared on the Geekbench benchmarks which revealed some of its specifications.

The Samsung Galaxy M51 will come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 mobile processor and it will also come wit 8GB of RAM, it is also rumored to come with a 7000 mAh battery.

The handset will have a range of cameras and the main rear camera will feature a 64 megapixel sensor. Those are the only details we know about the handset so far, as soon as we get some more information we will let you guys know.

Source Myfixguide

