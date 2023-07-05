Samsung Galaxy M34 5G spotted on Google Play console

The new Samsung Galaxy M34 5G is expected to launch soon, the handset is expected to be revealed later this month and now the handset has been spotted on the Google Play console and the listing has revealed some of the specifications.

The handset is listed on the Google Play Console with a Samsung Exynos1280 mobile processor and it is also listed with 6GB of RAM, there is no mention of how much storage it will have, although we are expecting it to come with at least 128GB of storage. There may also be another model with more RAM and storage, probably 8GB and 256GB of storage, the device may also feature a microSD card slot.

The device will come with a 6.4-inch display with a Full HD+ resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels and the display will come with a 120Hz refresh rate, the handset will come with a range of cameras with a single camera on the front and three cameras on the rear.

On the front of the handset there will be a 32-megapixel camera that is designed for selfies and video calls, on the back there will be a 50 megapixel main camera and two secondary cameras, probably a macro and depth camera. The handset is also rumored to come with a 6000 mAh battery and fast charging.

As yet we do not have any details on exactly when the new Samsung Galaxy M34 5G smartphone will launch, as soon as we get some more information on a release date, we will let you know.

Source Myfixguide



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals