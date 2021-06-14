Samsung Galaxy M32 price revealed

We recently saw some press renders of the new Samsung Galaxy M32 smartphone, the handset will launch in India later this month and now we have some details on how much it will cost.

According to a recent report, the new Samsung Galaxy M32 smartphone will retail for betweern INR 15,000 and INR 20,000, so between $205 and $270.

We previously heard that the handset will come with a 6.4 inch Full HD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate, processing will be provided by a MediaTek Helio G85 processor.

The new Samsung Galaxy M32 smartphone will apparently come with a choice of 4GB or 6GB of RAM and a choice of 64GB or 128GB of built in storage.

Other rumored specifications on the handset will include a quad camera setup on the rear with a 48 megapixel main camera, 8 megapixel ultrawide, 5 megapixel macro and 5 megapixel depth. On the front of the handset there will be a 20 megapixel camera for Selfies and video calls.

The device will be available in a range of colors including, black, blue and white it will apparently launch before the end of the month.

Source IANS, GSM Arena

