Samsung Galaxy M32 5G specifications revealed

Earlier today we heard about the new Galaxy M52 5G smartphone and now we have details on another device, the Samsung Galaxy M32 5G.

The Galaxy M32 5G will apparently be launching in India on the 25th of August, the handset will be sold through Amazon.

The new Samsung Galaxy M32 5G will come with a 6.5 inch Super AMOLED display that will have a HD+ resolution.

The handset will come with a MediaTek Dimensity 720 mobile processor and it will also come with a range of RAM and storage options.

The Galaxy M32 5G will apparently come with three RAM options, 4GB, 6GB and 8GB and it will also come with two storage options, 128GB and 256GB. If you need some extra storage then the device will come with a microSD card slot for expansion.

The handset will have a range of cameras which will include a 48 megapixel quad camera setup on the rear, there are no details on how many megapixels the other two cameras will come with. It will also come with a 5,000 mAh battery.

As yet there are no details on how much the new Samsung Galaxy M32 5G smartphone will retail for, we will have more details on the device next week.

Source Sammobile

