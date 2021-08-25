Samsung Galaxy M32 5G gets official

We have been hearing rumors about the Samsung Galaxy M32 5G smartphone for a while and now the handset is official.

The device is launching in India and it will go on sale on the 2nd of September 2021 for INR 20,999 which is about $283.

The handset is equipped with a 6.5 inch Infinity V display that has a HD+ resolution and it comes with a MediaTek Dimensity 720 processor.

There is a choice of two RAM and storage options, the first model comes with 6GB of RAM and 64GB of storage and the second comes with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

The new Samsung Galaxy M32 5G smartphone comes with a 5000 mAh battery and 15W fast charging and it has a range of cameras.

On the front of the device there is a 13 megapixel camera which is designed for taking Selfies, on the back there is a quad camera setup.

The four rear cameras include a 48 megapixel main camera, 8 megapixel ultrawide camera, 2 megapixel depth camera and a 5 megapixel macro camera.

“Galaxy M series has disrupted the market since its launch in 2019. We are committed to deliver superior experiences that surpass the ever growing demands of our always on GenZ consumers. As we gear up for the 5G revolution in India, the brand new Galaxy M32 5G fortifies the ‘Monster’ legacy with its twelve 5G band-support and promise of two OS updates, ensuring that our users are always #BeFutureReady. Galaxy M32 5G is equipped with Samsung Knox, Samsung’s defense-grade mobile security platform and flaunts premium design to make our users go #MonsterLikeABoss,” said Aditya Babbar, Senior Director and Head, Mobile Marketing, Samsung India.

Source Samsung

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals