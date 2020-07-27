Samsung Galaxy M01 Core budget smartphone unveiled

Samsung has launched a new budgets smartphone in India, the Samsung Galaxy M01 Core and the handset is an android Go device.

The Galaxy M01 Core come with a 5.3 inch display with a HD+ resolution and the device is powered by a MediaTek MT6739 mobile processor.

“Galaxy M01 Core reiterates Samsung’s commitment to make technology accessible, affordable and available to consumers across Bharat. Galaxy M01 Core has been designed to deliver value for money with a best–in-class performance and stylish proposition targeting users seeking best performance, experience and price,” said Aditya Babbar, Director, Mobile Business, Samsung India.

The device comes with a choice of 1GB of RAM and 16GB of storage or 2GB of RAM and 32GB of storage, there is also a 3000 mAh battery.

The Galaxy M01 Core comes with a 5 megapixel front facing camera for Selfies, on the back there is an 8 megapixel camera for photos and videos. The handset will be available in a choice of three colors, Red, Blue or Black.

Source Samsung

