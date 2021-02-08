Samsung Galaxy F62 launching 15th February

We recently herd some specifications on the new Samsung Galaxy F62 smartphone and now it looks like we have some details on its release date.

The handset will apparently launch in India next week ion the 15th of February, the device is rumors to retail for around INR 25,000 which is about $350.

The Samsung Galaxy F62 will come with a 6.7 inch Super AMOLED display, we can expect the resolution to be at least FHD+.

The handset will be powered by a Exynos 9825 processor and 8GB of RAM, it will also come with 128GB of included storage, plus a range of cameras.

The main camera will have 64 megapixels, we do not know any details on the other cameras as yet, it will also come with a 7000 mAh battery. We will have full details on the new Galaxy F62 smartphone next week.

Source Sammobile

