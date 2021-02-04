More Samsung Galaxy F62 specs revealed

We heard about the new Samsung Galaxy F62 smartphone back in December and now it looks like we have some more specifications on the device.

The handset will apparently come with a 6.7 inch Super AMOLED display, we can expect the resolution to be at least FHD+.

The Samsung Galaxy F62 smartphone will come with a Samsung Exynos 9825 processor and 8GB of RAM, it will also come with 128GB of included storage.

The device is rumored to feature a large 7,000 mAh battery and it will have a range of cameras, the main camera will be a 64 megapixel camera, there are no details on the other three cameras as yet. On the front of the handset there will be a 32 megapixel camera for Selfies and video calls.

The Galaxy F62 will feature Android 11 and One UI 3.1, as yet we do not have any specific details on when they handset will go on sale.

Source Mysmartprice

