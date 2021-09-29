Samsung Galaxy F42 5G launched in India

We have been hearing about the new Samsung Galaxy F42 5G smartphone for some time, the device is now official and launching in India.

The Samsung Galaxy F42 5G comes with a 6.6 inch display with a 90Hz refresh rate and a FHD+ resolution, the device is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 700 processor.

The handset comes with a choice of 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage or 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, it also features a 5000 mAh battery and 15W fast charging.

The new Samsung Galaxy F42 5G smartphones some with an 8 megapixel front facing camera for Selfies, on the back there is a 64 megapixel main camera a 5 megapixel ultrawide camera and a 2 megapixel depth camera.

Galaxy F series debuted last year with the promise of ‘Full On’ smartphone for our Gen Z and millennial consumers’ ‘Full on’ lifestyle. Continuing with the philosophy of delivering superior & differentiated experiences today and in the future, we are happy to launch the first 5G ready F series smartphone, Galaxy F42 5G – The #FullOnLegend. Galaxy F42 5G comes with segment leading features like 6.6” FHD+ display with 90Hz refresh rate, versatile 64MP triple camera and powerful MediaTek Dimensity 700 processor to deliver a complete package. And with 12 band- 5G support, consumers can be assured that they will be among the first to experience the benefits of 5G,” said Aditya Babbar, Senior Director and Head, Mobile Marketing, Samsung India.

The new Samsung Galaxy F42 5G smartphones will retail for INR 17999 for 6GB+128GB and INR 19999 for 8GB+128GB, you can find out more details at the link below.

Source Samsung

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals