Samsung Galaxy F42 5G gets benchmarked

The last thing we heard about the new Samsung Galaxy F42 5G smartphone was back in May when it received WiFi certification and now the handset has been spotted on some benchmarks.

The Samsung Galaxy F42 5G recently appeared on the Geekbench benchmarks, the device is listed with the model number SM-E326B on Geekbench.

The listing has confirmed some of the specifications that we have previously heard about the device, although the processor and other specs are different.

It will feature a MediaTek Dimensity 700 processor and it will come with 6GB of RAM. There is also the possibility that there will be other RAM options available.

The device is rumored to come with a 6.6 inch Super AMOLED display with a Full HD+ resolution. It will also come with a range of camera which will include an 8 megapixel front facing camera designed for taking Selfies and making video calls.

On the back of the device there will be a48 megapixel camera as the main camera, plus an 8 megapixel ultrawide camera, there will also be a 5 megapixel macro camera and a 5 megapixel depth camera. The handset is also rumored to come with a 5000 mAh battery and fast charging. As soon as we get some more dteails about the device, we will let you know.

Source GSM Arena

