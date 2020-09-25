Geeky Gadgets

Samsung Galaxy F41 teased in new video

By

Samsung Galaxy F41

We have been hearing lots of rumors about the new Samsung Galaxy F41, the handset is expected to be made official on the 8th of October.

Samsung has now released a teaser video for the handset which you can see below, we previous heard that it would come with a Samsung Exynos 9611 mobile processor and 6GB of RAM and a choice of storage.

The handset is also rumored to come with a three rear cameras including a 64 megapixel main camera, plus a 6000 mAh battery.

As soon as we get full details on the new Galaxy F41 including a full list of specifications and some ophotos of the device, we will let you guys know.

Source GSM Arena

Filed Under: Android News, Mobile Phone News

