Samsung Galaxy F23 5G smartphone unveiled

We have heard a number of rumors about the new Samsung Galaxy F23 5G smartphone, the handset is now official.

The Samsung Galaxy F23 5G comes with a 6.6 inch LCD display that has a Full HD+ resolution and it comes with a 120Hz refresh rate.

The handset is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G mobile processor and it features a choice of RAM. There is a choice of 4GB of RAM or 6GB of RAM, the handset only comes with one storage option 128GB.

If you need some extra storage then the handset features a microSD card slot for expansion, there is also a dual sim card slot.

Other specifications on the Galaxy F23 5G include Android 12 and One UI 4.1, plus a 5,000 mAh battery. The device comes with a range of cameras, there is a single camera on the front and three cameras on the back.

On the front of the handset, there is an 8-megapixel camera that is designed for making video calls and for taking selfies. On the rear of the device, there is a 50-megapixel main camera, an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera, and a 2-megapixel macro camera.

The new Samsung Galaxy F23 5G smartphone will be available in a choice of colors which include Forest Green and Aqua Blue, the handset will retail for INR 15,999 which is about $210.

Source Flipkart, GSM Arena

