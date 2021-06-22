Samsung Galaxy Event announced for 28th of June

Samsung has announced that it will be holding a Galaxy Event for MWC (Mobile World Congress) on the 28th of June.

The event will be a virtual event as Samsung are not attending Mobile World Congress 2021 and instead they will stream their event online.

At the event we can expect to see a number of new devices from Samsung, this should include some new smartphones and also some new smart watches and other devices.

As part of this year’s Mobile World Congress (MWC), Samsung Electronics is hosting a virtual Samsung Galaxy session on June 28. At the event, Samsung will be showcasing how the Galaxy ecosystem of connected devices is set to provide people with even greater possibilities for enriching their lifestyles.

Samsung will also be unveiling its vision for the future of smartwatches at the event with new opportunities for both developers and users designed to deliver a new era of smartwatch experiences. Furthermore, understanding how device security has never been more important than it is nowadays, the company will be sharing its latest security enhancements and innovations designed to give users protection and peace of mind in an open and connected world.

The new Samsung Galaxy MWC Event will be live streamed on both YouTube and also on Samsung’s website, you can find out more information at the link below.

Source Samsung

