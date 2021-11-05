Samsung Galaxy Chromebook Go launched in the UK

Samsung has announced that it is launching its Galaxy Chromebook Go in the UK and the device will retail for £399 in the UK.

The device comes with a 14 inch TFT HD display with a resolution of 1366 x 768 pixels, it is powered by an Intel Celeron N4500 processor and comes with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage

Built to help users do all the things they love, the Galaxy Chromebook Go offers all the benefits of a Chromebook: create and collaborate with the Google ecosystem, fly through the web on Chrome and take advantage of Google Play Store offerings just a download away.

And with ChromeOS, the speedy, simple and secure operating system, enjoy great tools from the Everything Button (which helps users find anything they need, fast) long-lasting battery life and built-in security features. What’s more, the simple set-up means users can get started with ease, by simply logging into a Google Account to access all Google Drive files from the Galaxy Chromebook Go.

You can find out more details about the new Samsung Galaxy Chromebook Go over at Samsung at the link below.

Here is a list of specifications:

Dimensions* 327.1 x 225.6 x 15.9mm * Height varies depending on manufacturing process. Weight* 1.45kg * Weights vary depending on manufacturing process. OS Chrome OS Display 14.0-inch TFT HD (1366 x 768) CPU Intel® Celeron® Processor N4500 Graphics Intel® UHD Graphics Connectivity LTE* Wi-Fi 6, 802.11 ax 2×2, Bluetooth v5.1 * LTE is optional by device. LTE connection may require separate data plan subscription. Check your carrier for more details. Actual speed may vary depending on carrier, and user environment. Colour Silver Memory 4GB (LPDDR4X) Storage 64GB (eMMC) Camera / Mic 720p HD / Digital Mic Battery 42.3Wh (Typical*) * Typical value tested under third-party laboratory condition. Typical value is the estimated average value considering the deviation in battery capacity among the battery samples tested under IEC 61960 standard. Actual battery life may vary depending on network environment, usage patterns and other factors. Adapter 45W USB Type-C Charger Speakers Stereo (1.5W x 2) Port* USB Type-C (2), USB 3.2 (1), 3.5pi Headphone/Mic, MicroSD, Nano SIM**, Nano Security slot * Actual speed of USB can vary depending on user environment.

