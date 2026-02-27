Samsung Galaxy Buds 4 Pro: The New ANC King or Just a Reskin?

The Samsung Galaxy Buds 4 Pro represent a significant step forward in the world of premium wireless earbuds. With features such as adaptive noise cancellation, high-resolution audio support, and intuitive controls, they cater to a wide range of users, from audiophiles to casual listeners. However, their full potential is most evident when used within the Samsung ecosystem, where exclusive features and seamless integration enhance the overall experience. For non-Samsung users, the earbuds still deliver excellent performance but with some limitations. The video below from Zollotech gives us a detailed look at the new Galaxy Buds 4 Pro and their range of features.

Design and Build: Sleek, Compact, and Functional

The Galaxy Buds 4 Pro showcase a modern and minimalist design that balances aesthetics with practicality. Subtle metallic accents lend a premium feel, while the earbuds are available in three colors: black, white, and an online-exclusive pink gold. This variety ensures a style option for different preferences.

The redesigned charging case is thinner and more compact than previous iterations, making it highly portable and easy to slip into a pocket or bag. Inside the case, a magnetic cradle securely holds the earbuds in place during charging, minimizing the risk of misalignment. This thoughtful design ensures both durability and convenience, making the earbuds a reliable companion for daily use.

Comfort and Fit: Designed for Extended Wear

Comfort is a defining feature of the Galaxy Buds 4 Pro, making them suitable for prolonged use. The earbuds come with multiple ear tip sizes, allowing users to achieve a snug and secure fit tailored to their ears. This customization not only enhances comfort but also improves noise isolation for a better listening experience.

Weighing just a few grams, the lightweight design reduces ear fatigue, even during extended wear. Whether you’re commuting, working out, or attending virtual meetings, the earbuds remain comfortable and stable. Their ergonomic design ensures they stay in place during physical activities, making them a versatile choice for various lifestyles.

Audio Features: Immersive and Customizable Sound

The audio performance of the Galaxy Buds 4 Pro is one of their standout qualities, particularly for users within the Samsung ecosystem. Key audio features include:

The earbuds support 24-bit/96 kHz audio, delivering crisp and detailed sound with a balanced mix of rich bass and clear treble. Two-Way Speaker System: A larger woofer and tweeter work together to enhance sound separation and depth, providing a more immersive listening experience.

This mode allows users to stay aware of their surroundings without removing the earbuds, offering a practical solution for outdoor activities or conversations. Customizable EQ: Users can fine-tune audio settings through the companion app to match their personal preferences, making sure a tailored listening experience.

While these features elevate the audio quality, it is worth noting that high-resolution audio support is exclusive to Samsung devices. Non-Samsung users can still enjoy excellent sound quality, but they may miss out on some of the advanced audio capabilities.

Controls and Gestures: User-Friendly and Intuitive

The Galaxy Buds 4 Pro are equipped with a range of intuitive controls that enhance usability and convenience. These controls include:

Switch between listening modes, play or pause music, and answer calls with a tap. Head Gestures: Accept or reject calls and interact with voice assistants like Bixby, Google Assistant, or Gemini by nodding or shaking your head.

These features provide a seamless and hands-free experience, making the earbuds particularly useful in situations where manual interaction is inconvenient, such as during workouts or while multitasking.

Battery Life: Long-Lasting and Reliable

Battery performance is another area where the Galaxy Buds 4 Pro excel. With active noise cancellation enabled, the earbuds offer up to six hours of playback on a single charge. The charging case extends this to an impressive 30 hours, making sure uninterrupted audio throughout the day.

For users who frequently travel or have long workdays, this extended battery life eliminates the need for constant recharging. Additionally, the case supports fast charging, providing several hours of playback with just a short charging session.

Compatibility and Connectivity: Optimized for Samsung Devices

The Galaxy Buds 4 Pro are designed to integrate seamlessly with Samsung devices, offering features such as automatic pairing, advanced audio settings, and low-latency connections. Bluetooth 5.3 ensures a stable and reliable connection across devices, minimizing disruptions during use.

However, non-Samsung users may encounter some limitations, including:

No High-Resolution Audio Support: This feature is exclusive to Samsung devices, reducing its appeal for users outside the ecosystem.

This feature is exclusive to Samsung devices, reducing its appeal for users outside the ecosystem. Manual Device Switching: Unlike Samsung users who benefit from automatic transitions between devices, others must manually switch connections, which can be less convenient.

While these restrictions do not compromise the core functionality of the earbuds, they may impact the overall value for users who are not part of the Samsung ecosystem.

Performance: Meeting High Expectations

The Galaxy Buds 4 Pro deliver strong performance across key areas, making them a competitive option in the premium wireless audio market. Highlights include:

Noise Cancellation: Adaptive technology effectively isolates external sounds, creating an immersive listening environment.

Adaptive technology effectively isolates external sounds, creating an immersive listening environment. Audio Quality: High-resolution output and customizable EQ settings allow users to enjoy a personalized and high-quality listening experience.

High-resolution output and customizable EQ settings allow users to enjoy a personalized and high-quality listening experience. Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.3 ensures reliable and consistent connections, reducing latency and interruptions.

These features collectively enhance the user experience, making sure the earbuds perform well in various scenarios, from casual listening to professional use.

Drawbacks: Areas for Improvement

Despite their many strengths, the Galaxy Buds 4 Pro have a few drawbacks that may affect their appeal for certain users:

Limited Device Switching: The lack of automatic switching between devices can be inconvenient for users who frequently multitask across multiple gadgets.

The lack of automatic switching between devices can be inconvenient for users who frequently multitask across multiple gadgets. Samsung-Exclusive Features: Some advanced features, such as high-resolution audio support, are only available to Samsung users, limiting their accessibility for others.

These limitations highlight areas where the earbuds could be improved to offer a more inclusive experience for a broader audience.

Final Thoughts: A Premium Option for Samsung Enthusiasts

The Samsung Galaxy Buds 4 Pro stand out for their sleek design, exceptional comfort, and advanced audio features. They are particularly well-suited for Samsung users, who can take full advantage of exclusive features and seamless integration. While non-Samsung users can still enjoy many of the earbuds’ benefits, the limitations in compatibility and functionality may make them less appealing. Overall, the Galaxy Buds 4 Pro offer a refined and immersive audio experience, solidifying their position as a top choice in the premium wireless earbuds market.

