Samsung Galaxy Book4 Series launches globally

The Samsung Galaxy Book4 Series went on sale in Korea last month and now Samsung has announced its global launch, the device will be available globally from this month. The range includes the Galaxy Book4 Pro, Galaxy Book4 Pro 360, and the Galaxy Book4 Ultra.

In the UK the Galaxy Book Ultra starts at £2,649, the Galaxy Book4 Pro 360 starts at £1,799, the Galaxy Book4 Pro starts at £1,599, the Galaxy Book4 360 starts at £1,199 and the Galaxy Book4 starts at £649.

“We’re excited for users to experience the intelligence, connectivity and productivity made possible by the Galaxy Book4 series, taking our premium PC lineup to the next level,” said TM Roh, President and Head of Mobile eXperience Business at Samsung Electronics. “The Galaxy Book4 series delivers the powerful performance and multi-device connectivity that consumers expect from a high-performance PC in today’s market.”

The Galaxy Book4 series offers intelligent productivity supported by robust hardware performance. Galaxy Book4 Ultra is equipped with the new Intel® Core™ Ultra 9/7 Processor, combining a CPU, GPU and a newly added NPU into a single package, as well as enhanced security with each Galaxy Book model featuring a new discrete Samsung Knox security chip that secures critical system data separately.

You can find out more details about all of the devices in the Galaxy Book4 Series over at Samsung’s website at the link below, they will be available in the UK from the 26th of February and Samsung is offering a free Galaxy Tab S9 FE with select models.

Source Samsung



