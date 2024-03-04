Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Pro 360 gets reviewed (Video)

Samsung recently launched its new Galaxy Book Pro 4 range of notebooks and now we get to find out more details about one model in the range, the Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Pro 360, in a new review video from Sakitech.

Tailored for professionals, students, and anyone in between seeking a top-tier computing experience, this 2-in-1 convertible laptop has stirred quite the buzz. Let’s dive into what makes it stand out.

Design and Must-have Accessories

Right out of the box, the Galaxy Book 4 Pro 360 impresses with its sleek design and essential accessories. Included are a charger, a USB Type-C cable, an informative booklet, and the highly precise S Pen. The convenience of the S Pen magnetically attaching to the laptop’s chassis is a thoughtful touch, enhancing its usability for those who love to write or draw directly on the screen.

The Versatility of Convertible Use

Its name, “360”, hints at the laptop’s flexible nature. You can switch between a traditional laptop setup, a tent mode for easy content consumption, or a flat tablet for interactive tasks. This feature amplifies the device’s appeal to a broader audience, catering to various needs and preferences.

Core Specifications and Pricing

Packed with Windows 11, an Intel Core Ultra 7 processor capable of reaching 4.8 GHz with Turbo Boost, Intel Arc graphics, 16 GB of RAM, and a generous 1 TB of storage, it’s a powerhouse. Presented in a sophisticated Moonstone gray, the laptop is priced at $1,899. Note, it’s available in a single configuration, ensuring you receive a fully-equipped device without the hassle of customization.

Connectivity and Ports Galore

For connectivity enthusiasts, the Galaxy Book 4 Pro 360 does not disappoint. It’s equipped with HDMI 2.1a, two Thunderbolt 4 USB Type-C ports (also supporting charging), a traditional 3.5 mm jack, a USB Type-A port (USB 3.2), and a micro SD slot to expand your storage possibilities.

Keyboard Comfort and Display Excellence

The laptop boasts a high-quality keyboard complete with a numeric keypad and a large, ultra-smooth trackpad. The 16-inch dynamic AMOLED display, featuring anti-reflective properties, HDR compatibility, and a 120 Hz refresh rate, offers unparalleled visibility and color accuracy. Whether for professional work or creative endeavors, the display meets and exceeds expectations.

Performance Insights

Though not explicitly designed for gaming, the Galaxy Book 4 Pro 360 holds its own with games like Witcher 3 at high settings. Its real prowess lies in productivity and creative tasks such as video and photo editing, supported by its robust processor and ample memory.

Battery Life and Ecosystem Integration

Expect fast charging capabilities (35% in 30 minutes) and a battery life that adapts to your usage—ranging from over 10 hours for light tasks to approximately 6-7 hours for more demanding activities. Additionally, its seamless integration with other Samsung products enhances your workflow, allowing features like Quick Share and using a Samsung tablet as a second screen.

The Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Pro 360 emerges as a premier choice for those seeking a blend of performance, aesthetics, and utility in their computing device. While it may not be the go-to option for hardcore gamers, its strengths in productivity, creativity, and connectivity are undeniable. Enjoy a computing experience that’s as flexible as your needs, backed by the reliability and innovation Samsung is known for.

Source & Image Credit: Sakitech



