Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Edge vs Apple M3 MacBook Pro (Video)

The Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Edge and the Apple M3 MacBook Pro are two of the most highly anticipated laptops in the market. Both devices offer innovative technology and impressive features that cater to different user preferences. The video below from Matt Talks Tech provides an in-depth comparison of the two laptops, focusing on their design, display, ports, storage, specifications, performance benchmarks, gaming capabilities, battery life, and AI functionalities.

Design and Build

The Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Edge and the Apple M3 MacBook Pro showcase distinct design philosophies. The Galaxy Book 4 Edge features a sleek, all-metal design that prioritizes portability. Weighing just 1.16 kg, it is notably lighter than its Apple counterpart, making it an excellent choice for users who are always on the go. The laptop’s slim profile and compact form factor allow for easy transportation and use in various settings.

On the other hand, the Apple M3 MacBook Pro also features an all-metal design but with a more robust feel. It is slightly thicker and heavier than the Galaxy Book 4 Edge, weighing 1.55 kg. The MacBook Pro’s build quality is known for its durability and premium aesthetics, giving users a sense of sturdiness and reliability. While it may not be as lightweight as the Samsung laptop, the MacBook Pro’s design exudes a professional and sophisticated look.

Display

When it comes to display technology, both laptops offer impressive visuals but with some notable differences. The Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Edge features a 14-inch 3K OLED display with a pixel density of 242 PPI and a smooth 120Hz refresh rate. OLED technology is renowned for its vibrant colors, deep blacks, and excellent contrast ratios. This makes the Galaxy Book 4 Edge ideal for media consumption, content creation, and tasks that require accurate color reproduction.

In comparison, the Apple M3 MacBook Pro comes with a slightly larger 14.2-inch 3K mini LED display. It features a higher pixel density of 254 PPI and also supports a 120Hz refresh rate. Mini LED technology offers excellent brightness levels and contrast ratios, providing users with stunning visuals. The MacBook Pro’s display is well-suited for professional workflows, such as video editing, graphic design, and photography.

Ports and Connectivity

Connectivity options are essential for users who rely on external devices and peripherals. The Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Edge offers a decent selection of ports, including:

HDMI 2.1 port

Headphone/microphone combo port

Two USB 4.0 ports

While these ports cover the basic needs of most users, the Apple M3 MacBook Pro takes connectivity to the next level with a more comprehensive set of ports:

HDMI 2.1 port

Two USB 4.0 ports

Thunderbolt 4 port

MagSafe charging port

SD card slot

The inclusion of Thunderbolt 4 and an SD card slot makes the MacBook Pro more versatile and compatible with a wider range of peripherals and accessories. This can be particularly beneficial for professionals who frequently transfer large files or connect to external displays.

Storage and Upgradability

Storage capacity and upgradability are important considerations for users with growing data needs. The Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Edge offers a unique advantage in this regard, as it supports upgradeable NVMe storage up to 4TB. This means that users can easily expand their storage capacity in the future without having to replace the entire laptop. This flexibility is particularly useful for users who work with large files or have an ever-expanding media library.

On the other hand, the Apple M3 MacBook Pro comes with fixed storage options that must be configured at the time of purchase. While the available storage capacities are generally sufficient for most users, the lack of upgradability may be a limitation for those who anticipate needing more storage in the future. It’s crucial to carefully assess your storage requirements before making a purchase decision.

Specifications and Performance

Under the hood, both laptops pack impressive specifications that cater to demanding workloads. The Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Edge is powered by the Snapdragon X Elite processor, which features 12 cores (8 performance cores and 4 efficiency cores). It is paired with 16GB of DDR5x RAM and a 3.8 teraflops GPU. This combination delivers excellent performance for multitasking, content creation, and resource-intensive applications.

The Apple M3 MacBook Pro, on the other hand, is equipped with the M3 chip, which consists of 8 cores (4 performance cores and 4 efficiency cores). It comes with 8GB of DDR5x RAM and a 3.5 teraflops GPU. While the M3 chip may have fewer cores compared to the Snapdragon X Elite, Apple’s optimization and tight integration between hardware and software often result in exceptional performance and efficiency.

Performance Benchmarks

To quantify the performance of these laptops, we can look at benchmark scores from popular tools like Geekbench 6, Cinebench, and 3D Mark. In Geekbench 6, the Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Edge achieves a single-core score of 2750 and a multi-core score of 14151. The Apple M3 MacBook Pro, in comparison, scores 3210 in single-core and 11566 in multi-core tests.

Cinebench results show the Samsung laptop with a single-core score of 1738 and a multi-core score of 13485. The Apple MacBook Pro, on the other hand, scores 1892 in single-core and 10394 in multi-core tests.

In 3D Mark, which assesses graphics performance, the Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Edge obtains a score of 6260, while the Apple M3 MacBook Pro achieves a score of 8284.

These benchmark results indicate that the Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Edge excels in multi-core performance, making it suitable for tasks that can leverage multiple cores effectively. The Apple M3 MacBook Pro, on the other hand, demonstrates superior single-core performance and graphics capabilities, which can be beneficial for applications that rely heavily on single-threaded operations or graphics-intensive workloads.

Gaming Performance

For gaming enthusiasts, the frames per second (FPS) metric is of utmost importance. The Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Edge generally delivers lower FPS compared to the Apple M3 MacBook Pro in popular titles like GTA 5, Cyberpunk 2077, Horizon Zero Dawn, and Rise of the Tomb Raider. The MacBook Pro’s higher FPS in these games can be attributed to its superior graphics performance, as evidenced by the 3D Mark benchmark scores.

While both laptops are capable of running modern games, the Apple M3 MacBook Pro provides a smoother and more enjoyable gaming experience overall. However, it’s worth noting that neither laptop is primarily designed for gaming, and dedicated gaming laptops may offer even better performance in this regard.

Battery Life

Battery life is a crucial factor for users who frequently work on the go or spend long hours away from power outlets. Both the Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Edge and the Apple M3 MacBook Pro claim to offer up to 22 hours of battery life. However, real-world usage suggests that the Galaxy Book 4 Edge may fall slightly short of this claim compared to the MacBook Pro.

The MacBook Pro’s optimized hardware and software integration, along with the efficiency of the M3 chip, contribute to its excellent battery life. Users can expect the MacBook Pro to last longer on a single charge, making it a reliable companion for extended work sessions or travel.

AI Capabilities

As artificial intelligence (AI) becomes increasingly integrated into our daily lives, laptops are starting to incorporate AI functionalities to enhance user experience and productivity. The Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Edge comes with an AI co-pilot that can assist users with tasks such as itinerary planning and image creation. This AI-powered feature aims to streamline workflows and provide intelligent suggestions based on user preferences and habits.

The Apple M3 MacBook Pro is expected to feature Apple Intelligence, which is Apple’s suite of AI-powered features and capabilities. However, at the time of writing, detailed comparisons between the AI functionalities of the two laptops are limited, as Apple Intelligence is still awaiting further information and real-world testing.

Summary

The Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Edge and the Apple M3 MacBook Pro are both exceptional laptops that cater to different user needs and preferences. The Galaxy Book 4 Edge stands out with its lightweight and portable design, stunning OLED display, and upgradeable storage options. It is an excellent choice for users who prioritize mobility and flexibility.

On the other hand, the Apple M3 MacBook Pro offers a more robust build quality, a comprehensive set of ports, superior graphics performance, and longer battery life. It is well-suited for professionals who require a versatile and powerful machine for demanding workloads and creative tasks.

Ultimately, the choice between these two laptops depends on your specific requirements and priorities. Consider factors such as portability, display quality, connectivity options, storage upgradability, performance benchmarks, gaming capabilities, battery life, and AI functionalities when making your decision. By weighing these aspects against your needs, you can determine which laptop aligns best with your lifestyle and work demands.

