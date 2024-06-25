Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Edge: The Ultimate Snapdragon X Elite Laptop?

The Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Edge is a premium laptop that combines sleek design, powerful performance, and advanced features to cater to the needs of modern users. With its Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite chipset and a range of impressive specifications, this laptop is designed to deliver a seamless and efficient computing experience. The video below from Tech Spurt gives us a look at the new Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Edge and its range of features.

Sleek Design and Robust Build Quality

One of the standout features of the Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Edge is its elegant and smart design. The laptop features a solid construction that ensures durability, while the minimal bezel around the screen enhances the immersive viewing experience. The device is available in a single color option, sapphire blue, which has a silvery appearance and exudes a premium look and feel.

The Galaxy Book 4 Edge comes in two sizes: a 14-inch model and a 16-inch model. Both variants offer a slim and lightweight profile, making them easy to carry around and use on the go.

Stunning Display and Immersive Audio

The Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Edge features an impressive 16-inch AMOLED screen with a 3K resolution of 2880 x 1800 pixels. This high-resolution display supports full HDR and offers a smooth 120Hz refresh rate, ensuring crisp and vibrant visuals. The touch-responsive screen is also suitable for outdoor use, thanks to its high brightness levels, allowing users to work or enjoy content even in well-lit environments.

In addition to the stunning display, the Galaxy Book 4 Edge delivers an immersive audio experience through its quad speaker setup with Dolby Atmos support. This advanced audio system provides rich and clear sound, enhancing the overall multimedia experience.

Exceptional Performance and Connectivity

Under the hood, the Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Edge is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon X Elite chipset, which delivers exceptional performance. The 16-inch model features a special 12-core custom version of the chipset, paired with 16GB of RAM and up to 1TB of storage. Benchmarking scores indicate that this laptop outperforms many of its rivals, although it’s worth noting that x86 Windows app support is limited due to emulation requirements.

The laptop offers a range of connectivity options, including dual Thunderbolt ports, HDMI 2.1, USB Type-A, and a microSD card slot. These ports allow users to connect various peripherals and accessories, enhancing productivity and versatility.

Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite chipset for powerful performance

Up to 16GB of RAM and 1TB of storage for smooth multitasking and ample storage space

Multiple connectivity options, including Thunderbolt, HDMI, USB, and microSD

Productivity-Enhancing Features and Security

The Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Edge comes with a full-sized keyboard, and the 16-inch model includes a numeric pad for added convenience. The keyboard provides a comfortable typing experience, making it suitable for long work sessions.

The laptop also features a basic 2MP full HD webcam, complemented by a dual mic setup, ensuring clear video calls and online meetings. The fingerprint sensor allows for swift and secure booting, while the secure chip protects biometric and sensitive data.

The Galaxy Book 4 Edge comes pre-installed with Microsoft Co-pilot and other AI features, which enhance productivity and user experience. The Samsung MultiControl app enables seamless integration with other Galaxy devices, creating a unified ecosystem experience.

Full-sized keyboard with numeric pad on the 16-inch model for enhanced productivity

Fingerprint sensor for secure and quick booting

Microsoft Co-pilot and AI features for improved user experience

Battery Life and Pricing

The Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Edge is equipped with a 61.8Wh battery, which offers up to 8 hours of real-world usage. This battery life is sufficient for a full day of work or entertainment, making it a reliable choice for users who need a laptop that can keep up with their busy schedules. The included 65W charger ensures quick recharging, minimizing downtime.

The starting price for the 14-inch model of the Galaxy Book 4 Edge is £1,399, while the 16-inch model costs at least £100 more. Higher-spec versions of the laptop come with correspondingly higher price tags.

Conclusion

The Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Edge is a high-performance laptop that combines innovative technology with a sleek and durable design. With its powerful Snapdragon X Elite chipset, stunning AMOLED display, immersive audio, and a range of productivity-enhancing features, this laptop is a compelling choice for users who demand the best in performance and versatility.

Whether you’re a creative professional, a student, or a business user, the Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Edge offers the tools and capabilities you need to stay productive and connected in today’s fast-paced world.

Source & Image Credit: Tech Spurt



